New districts in Andhra Pradesh to be formed by Ugadi: CM Jagan Reddy

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
Andhra CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja
AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending 3 capitals for the state
Andhra CM assures relief, shelter to people affected due to flood in Kadapa
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said new districts in the state should be formed by Ugadi.
He directed the officials to make preparations to start work by District Collectors and Superintendents of Police in the new districts from the same day.
During the review meeting held on creation of new districts at his official residence, the Chief Minister said the whole mechanism should function more efficiently after formation of the new districts.
He said preparations should start in regard to division of employees, setting up of infrastructure facilities, and identification of buildings required for the functioning of the government machinery till new buildings are readied.
Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to finalise plans for construction of new buildings and start identification of required lands for them. He asserted that priority should be given to scrutinise objections raised if they are rational and discussions should be held with them who raised the objections.
He directed the officials to appoint existing Collectors and SPs in the new districts as their experience would help for hassle-free administration in the new districts and added that they will monitor setting up of infrastructure facilities and preparations for administration.
He instructed the officials to prepare plans for the policy to be followed in regard to local bodies (division of Zilla Parishads) after considering judicial and legal issues.
The officials briefed the Chief Minister on new district maps and priorities taken into consideration for deciding district headquarters and said they are keenly taking note of the objections, suggestions and advices on the new proposals.
The state government has already announced its decision to create 13 new districts. A notification to double the number of districts to 26 was issued on January 26.
The government has sought suggestions and objections to the proposal within 30 days.
Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised during 2019 elections that every parliamentary constituency in the state will be turned into a district. The state has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.
--IANS
ms/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU