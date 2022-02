New districts in Andhra Pradesh to be formed by Ugadi: CM Jagan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said new districts in the state should be formed by Ugadi.

He directed the officials to make preparations to start work by District Collectors and Superintendents of Police in the new districts from the same day.

During the review meeting held on creation of new districts at his official residence, the Chief Minister said the whole mechanism should function more efficiently after formation of the new districts.

He said preparations should start in regard to division of employees, setting up of infrastructure facilities, and identification of buildings required for the functioning of the government machinery till new buildings are readied.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to finalise plans for construction of new buildings and start identification of required lands for them. He asserted that priority should be given to scrutinise objections raised if they are rational and discussions should be held with them who raised the objections.

He directed the officials to appoint existing Collectors and SPs in the new districts as their experience would help for hassle-free administration in the new districts and added that they will monitor setting up of infrastructure facilities and preparations for administration.

He instructed the officials to prepare plans for the policy to be followed in regard to local bodies (division of Zilla Parishads) after considering judicial and legal issues.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on new district maps and priorities taken into consideration for deciding district headquarters and said they are keenly taking note of the objections, suggestions and advices on the new proposals.

The state government has already announced its decision to create 13 new districts. A notification to double the number of districts to 26 was issued on January 26.

The government has sought suggestions and objections to the proposal within 30 days.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised during 2019 elections that every parliamentary constituency in the state will be turned into a district. The state has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

