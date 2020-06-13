Robot 'Captain Arjun' to screen passengers while boarding trains: Railways

Railway Protection Force, Pune, on Friday launched 'Captain Arjun', a to screen passengers while they boarded trains, said Central Railways.

Robotic 'Captain Arjun' (Always be Responsible and Just Use to be Nice) has been launched to intensify the screening and surveillance. This was launched to screen passengers while they board trains and keep a watch on anti-social elements.





ALSO READ: India Covid-19 cases cross 300,000-mark, death toll at 8,718: Worldometer

The Robotic Captain Arujn was launched online on Friday evening. On this occasion, Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager appreciated the innovation by the and said "The Robotic Captain Arjun will protect the passengers and the staff from any possible infection and also its surveillance will provide enhanced security".

Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt, Zoom Camera), and one Dome Camera.





ALSO READ: Railways receive requests for 63 Shramik Special trains from 7 states



Adding another feather in the cap, Railways launched a ‘Captain Arjun', a device for enhancing safety of passengers.



Preventing COVID-19, device is equipped with advanced features like:



Sensor-Based Sanitiser & Mask Dispenser

Floor Sanitiser

Thermal Screening pic.twitter.com/b0GLKFGG35 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 12, 2020

The Cameras use algorithms to track suspicious activity and antisocial activity, has an inbuilt siren, motion-activated spotlight H-264 Processor, there is also in-built internal storage for recording in case there is a network failure.





ALSO READ: Railways runs Double Stack Container Train in electric zone, creates record

Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in a digital display panel with a response time of 0.5 seconds and if the temperature is higher than the reference range, it sounds an abnormal automatic alarm with a counting capacity of 999.

Captain Arjun has adopted a two-way communication mode, voice, and video and also speaks in the local language. It is housed with speakers to spread awareness messages on Covid-19.

Captain Arjun also has a sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser and can move. The robot has a floor sanitization facility with good battery backup. It has rugged wheels that support all kinds of surfaces.