Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for planting explosive

The Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old DRDO scientist in connection with the low-intensity explosion inside the Rohini district court here earlier this month, officials said on Saturday.
The explosion that took place inside the courtroom no. 102 on December 9 injured one person.
The accused has been identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a senior scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to sources.
He was arrested on Friday.
Delhi Police has registered a case under Section 307 436 IPC, Section 3 Explosives Act in connection with the low-intensity blast that took place at Rohini Court Complex on December 9. Special Cell was handed over the investigation: Rakesh Asthana, CP, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/e9bOW0uTOo— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021
Kataria had planted the explosive in a tiffin box inside the courtroom as he wanted to kill his neighbour, who is an advocate, police said.
According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the accused entered the court at 9.33 am on the day of the incident with two bags, one of which he left behind inside the courtroom. He exited the court premises at 10.35 am.
Both the parties had lodged several cases against each other. They are neighbours and live in the same building. Prima facie, it seems Kataria had a grudge against the lawyer," said a senior police officer.
