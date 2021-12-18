PM Modi lays foundation stone of 594-km Ganga Expressway in UP

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.
Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.
It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.
Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.
The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,230 crore.
A 3.5 km-long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.
It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.
