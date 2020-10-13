Roshni scheme one of 'biggest land scams' in J&K history, says BJP

-
The BJP on Monday termed the alleged Roshni land scam "one of the biggest land scams" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
The comments come after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme. Petitioner Ankur Sharma of IkkJutt Jammu organisation alleged that an estimated loss of Rs 25,000 crore was caused to the state exchequer.
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said the CBI probe was the need of the hour so that truth prevailed, adding that action should be initiated against the leaders and officers involved in this scam.
He alleged that the enactment of Roshni scheme was a "huge political fraud".
"It was one of the biggest land scams in the history of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. We welcome a probe into it," Gupta said.
Taking a dig at other political parties, the BJP leader said: "They were involved in scams worth crores of rupees and accumulated the huge properties."
Gupta appealed to the Lt governor to immediately cancel all the allotments done under the Roshni Act.
