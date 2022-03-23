Rs 1,066 cr spent in 5 years for promoting new sustainable tech: Govt

The government on Wednesday said Rs 1,086 crore has been allocated in the last five years for innovation of environmentally sustainable of which Rs 1,066 crore has been spent.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Independent charge) Dr Jitendra Singh said a total of Rs 31.21 crore have been allocated for start-ups and NGOs working for research and development for innovation of environmentally sustainable in the last three years.

According to the data shared by the minister, Rs 1,086.76 crore has been allocated in the last five years for innovation of environmentally sustainable out of which Rs 1,066.57 crore has been spent.

Responding to another question, the minister said over 12,000 girls have been supported under the Vigyan Jyoti programme since 2019-20.

The Vigyan Jyoti Programme is becoming popular among girls day-by-day. The programme is being implemented in 100 districts of 33 states and Union Territories under Phase II. Around 10,000 girls of Classes IX-XII are enrolled under the programme in Phase-II, Singh said in a written response.

Various kinds of activities are being organized under this programme to create curiosity among girls for STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) fields.

These activities include counselling of students-parents, career counselling, science camps, tinkering activities, special lectures/classes, visits to Knowledge Partners (KP)/Industry/Lab, interaction with role models, etc, he added.

