JUST IN
SC directs all convicts released during pandemic to surrender in 15 days
Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Karnah, one intruder killed
Case registered in Delhi over protest at Indian High Commission in London
14 parties move SC against misuse of agencies; court to hear plea on Apr 5
Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', dies at 67
New bus queue shelters in Delhi to be vandal-proof: Kailash Gahlot
Ajay Banga tests Covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, others cancelled
Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites
Trade unions condemn order prohibiting govt staff to go on strike
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Being vaccinated halves risk of developing long Covid, shows study
icon-arrow-left
Haryana police on alert after Amritpal's last location in Kurukshetra
Business Standard

RS adjourned till 2.30 pm amid uproar by ruling, opposition members

MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demand after Dhankhar rejected 14 notices under Rule 267, seeking discussion on issues being raised after setting aside the business of the day

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Opposition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha
Representative Image. Photo: SANSAD TV/PTI

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Friday amid sloganeering by ruling BJP and opposition members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House is in "disorder from both sides" before adjourning the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demand after Dhankhar rejected 14 notices under Rule 267, seeking discussion on issues being raised after setting aside the business of the day.

The chairman tried to restore order but adjourned proceedings as MPs continued to shout slogans.

Earlier, Dhankhar read out the notices received under Rule 267.

Congress MPs Kumar Ketkar and Syed Nasir Hussain wanted to discuss the need to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market manipulation and financial mismanagement against the Adani Group.

Their colleague Pramod Tiwari wanted a discussion on the government failure to constitute the JPC to investigate allegations made by US short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.

Rajneet Ranjan and Jebi Mather Hisham (both Congress) wanted a discussion on the government's alleged role in promoting interests of the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious charges, illegal coal mines allocation, and amending rules and regulations to allow bidding of six airports.

K C Venugopal (Cong) wanted to discuss government's silence on serious charges against the Adani Group and promotion of business interest of the conglomerate through negotiations with foreign countries for big budget projects.

Amee Yajnik and Neeraj Dangi (Cong) wanted a discussion on government's failure to constitute a JPC and the government's role in promoting business of the Adani Group.

While Abdul Wahab (IUML) wanted a discussion on the Adani issue, Sanjay Singh (AAP) sought a debate on allotment of coal mines to the Adani Group in violation of Supreme Court rules resulting in "loss of lakhs of crores of rupees to the exchequer" and alleged fraud committed through shell companies opened in Mauritius.

AAP's Raghav Chaddha wanted to discuss government failure to put a strong case before Interpol leading to withdrawal of red corner notices against fugitive Muhul Choksi.

Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M) wanted discussion on allegations made by Hindenburg against the Adani Group while Binoy Viswam (CPI) sought constitution of a JPC.

CPI's Santosh Kumar P demanded a discussion on government failure to constitute a JPC

The chairman went on to state that there was only "part compliance" of the requirements to admission of notice under Rule 267.

"I can assure you that as and when there will be a notice fully compliant with the requirement of Rule 267, it will for sure receive my earnest consideration and a deliberated response," he said, adding, "In this situation, I am helpless and cannot accede to the requests."

One of the conditions for accepting a notice under Rule 267 is that the issue being raised cannot be raised in any other form.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 13:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.