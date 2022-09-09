RSS coordination to start in Chhattisgarh tomorrow; BJP's Nadda to attend

-
ALSO READ
World looks towards India for managing diversity, says RSS chief Bhagwat
India needs to be self-reliant, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on I-Day
Kerala HC directs trial to be expedited in 2021 murder of RSS worker
Congress' LS whip asks why Kapil Sibal is speaking language of RSS,BJP
World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
-
The three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' or annual national coordination meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held from Saturday in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a functionary of the outfit said.
The meeting, to be held in Jainam Manas Bhavan near the airport here, would be attended by 36 outfits inspired by the RSS, among them the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, he said.
The 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its 'sarkaryawah' (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosbole and office-bearers of these 36 outfits, said Sunil Ambekar, the RSS' 'Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh'.
"All these organisations are actively working for social causes and nationalism, and they will share their experiences, works done and achievements in the last one year. Besides, discussion will be held on the coordinated efforts on key issues like environment, family awareness and social harmony," Ambekar said.
A press conference will be held on September 12, the last day of the meet, to provide information on the activities and deliberations that took place, he added.
Queried if the meeting is being held in view of Assembly polls to be held in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh next year, Ambekar said the schedule of RSS meetings is planned much in advance and are held in different places.
Asked about the role of the RSS in elections in Chhattisgarh, he said the Sangh's work was expanding in every state and focus would on expanding it further in view of its centenary year in 2025.
BJP president JP Nadda, who reached the state on Friday, will take part in the meet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 20:26 IST