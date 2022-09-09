RSS coordination to start in Chhattisgarh tomorrow; BJP's Nadda to attend

The three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' or annual coordination meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held from Saturday in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a functionary of the outfit said.

The meeting, to be held in Jainam Manas Bhavan near the airport here, would be attended by 36 outfits inspired by the RSS, among them the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, he said.

The 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' will be attended by chief Mohan Bhagwat, its 'sarkaryawah' (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosbole and office-bearers of these 36 outfits, said Sunil Ambekar, the RSS' 'Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh'.

"All these organisations are actively working for social causes and nationalism, and they will share their experiences, works done and achievements in the last one year. Besides, discussion will be held on the coordinated efforts on key issues like environment, family awareness and social harmony," Ambekar said.

A press conference will be held on September 12, the last day of the meet, to provide information on the activities and deliberations that took place, he added.

Queried if the meeting is being held in view of Assembly polls to be held in Congress-ruled next year, Ambekar said the schedule of meetings is planned much in advance and are held in different places.

Asked about the role of the in elections in Chhattisgarh, he said the Sangh's work was expanding in every state and focus would on expanding it further in view of its centenary year in 2025.

president JP Nadda, who reached the state on Friday, will take part in the meet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)