Rural pulse: In long queue for vax after a relentless second Covid-19 wave

Dudh Kumar Saha (52) was in wait-and-watch mode even after his brother took the jab in April, weighing the risk of side effects. But as Covid cases surged in the second wave, he started making daily visits to the vaccination centre at the rural hospital in Jangipara (Hooghly) – about 46 km from Kolkata. “Now, when I want to take the shot, vaccines are not available,” he says. Saha is not alone.

The site has seen hundreds queue up over the past week. On May 15, about 200 people had queued up, but few got jabbed, say locals. The next session on May 18 was cancelled ...