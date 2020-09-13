Russia records 5,449 new Covid-19 cases, 94 deaths; tally at 1,062,811

JUST IN
Russia has registered 5,449 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,062,811, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,449 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,238 (23.5 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said in a statement.

Moscow recorded 650 cases, St. Petersburg registered 206 cases and the Moscow region confirmed 166 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 94 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,578 and 2,690 recoveries, taking the total to 876,225.

First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 15:59 IST

