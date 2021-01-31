Russia registers 18,359 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 3,850,439

-
-
Russia registered 18,359 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 19,032 the day before, taking the tally to 3,850,439, the coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, 18,359 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,997 cases (10.9 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,850,439 with the rate of increase at 0.48 per cent.
Moscow confirmed 2,284 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,430 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,160 cases, down from 2,284 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,082 new cases, up from 1,044 on Saturday.
The response centre reported 485 coronavirus fatalities, down from 512 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 73,182.
Total recoveries count 3,300,004 after 20,040 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 24,502 the day before.
