Live news: Russia bombards Ukraine's Kyiv as oil price hits post-2008 high

Russia Ukraine war live news updates: The United Nations human rights office verifies 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured.

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Crude Oil Price | Operation Ganga

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

UKRAINE
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint on a main road in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia Ukraine war live news updates: Russian forces intensified their bombardment of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the US said. Residents of the northeastern city of Sumy fled west in buses, a train and their own vehicles, taking advantage of humanitarian corridors. 

US stocks fell for a fourth day and Brent crude rose to $129 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after another volatile session on energy markets. In Washington, President Joe Biden announced import curbs on Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal. The UK said it would phase in similar restrictions over several months, though gas was excluded.

All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory urging all stranded Indian nationals to make use of "humanitarian corridor" announced in various parts of Ukraine and evacuate using trains, vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

