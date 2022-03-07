Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi dials Putin and Zelenskyy, talks evacuation

Prime Minister (PM) spoke to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, as well as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and while praising the ongoing dialogue between teams of leaders from the two countries to end the conflict, advised direct talks between the two presidents. Modi told Putin he was deeply worried about the remaining students in the strife-torn city of Sumy and Putin assured him that efforts were on to create a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians, including Indians.

Modi spoke to Putin for nearly 50 minutes and for around 35 minutes with Zelenskyy. To both presidents, he relayed the same message: that there must be immediate cessation of violence and India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties.

In his conversation with Putin, the PM referred to the conflict as neither ‘war’ nor ‘invasion’, but ‘the evolving situation in Ukraine’. In his talks with Zelenskyy, he referred to the current situation as a ‘conflict’.

Modi thanked Zelenskyy for “the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine”. Zelenskyy’s response to the conversation with Modi was almost instant and passionate. “Informed Prime Minister Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine’s commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia,” Zelenskyy tweeted on Monday within minutes of the conversation.

India has brought back most of its 20,000-plus citizens, most of whom are medical students, from Ukraine through neighbouring countries. Among hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war, Indian nationals, too, have been crossing over to countries, including Romania, Poland, and Moldova.

Under Operation Ganga, the government has organised civil, as well as Indian Air Force aircraft, to repatriate stranded Indian nationals. The final leg of the operation is currently on.

India has abstained in a motion against Russia in the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly on the matter. It has, however, mentioned that it is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of events in Ukraine and has encouraged both sides to hold dialogue. This is the first time, however, that the PM has advised the two presidents to have direct talks.