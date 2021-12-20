Russian President Putin holds telephonic conversation with PM Modi

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region, a Russian official said.
Russia often refers to the Indo-Pacific region as Asia-Pacific.
The official said the two leaders also discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements finalised during Putin's visit to India on December 6.
"Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6," the Russian official said.
"They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," he said.
