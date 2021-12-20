Russian President Putin holds telephonic conversation with PM Modi

Russian President on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister and exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region, a Russian official said.

Russia often refers to the Indo-Pacific region as Asia-Pacific.

The official said the two leaders also discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements finalised during Putin's visit to India on December 6.

" warmly thanked for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6," the Russian official said.

"They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)