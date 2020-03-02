S C Garg appointed advisor to Andhra CM Jagan for resource mobilisation

-
Former Union finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has been appointed as advisor to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for resource mobilisation.
Garg has been assigned the rank of a Cabinet minister, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash.
He will hold the post for two years.
The state government also appointed 2009-batch IAS officer Kartikeya Misra as special secretary for resource mobilisation and institutional finance in the Finance Department.
He will be in charge of new revenue-generating projects taken up by various departments, an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said.
Misra has also been given the full additional charge of MD, AP State Financial Corporation.
