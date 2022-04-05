Viswanathan Anand in 13-member panel to frame Tamil Nadu's education policy

The government on Tuesday formed a 13-member panel headed by retired justice of Delhi High Court, Justice (Rtd) D. Murugesan to frame the state education policy.

Former world chess champion and music maestro T.M. Krishna are also a part of the panel. This was announced by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The panel members are drawn from various sections and include a middle school headmaster, a chess champion, a musician, a writer, and members of the planning commission other than the retired District Judge.

Chief Minister said that the panel would give its recommendations to frame the new education policy within a year.

In its interim budget for 2021-22, the government had said that it would form an experts panel to frame the state education policy. The new education policy, according to the Chief Minister's office will highlight the ancient culture of Tamil Nadu, its present position and future objectives.

It is to be noted that the state government, under DMK, has been continuously objecting to several key features of the Education Policy, including conducting common entrance examinations for all UGA courses, introduction of a three-language formula, and conducting common exams for Classes 3, 5, and 8.

The state government has also opposed four-year degree and also giving options for multiple exits. The state government is of the opinion that giving the option of multiple exits would encourage more dropouts and will create two types of graduates.

Other than the Chairman of the panel, the other members are L. Jawaharneesan, former Vice-Chancellor, Saveetha University, R. Ramanujam, retired professor, Institute of Mathematical science, Sulthan Ismael and R. Sreenivasan, both members of state planning commission, Aruna Ratnam, former education expert with Unicef, Tamil writer S. Ramakrishnan, former world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand, Music maestro, T.M.Krishna, educationists, Tulasidas and S. Madasamy, R. Balu,headmaster, Government panchayatAunion middle school, Kichankuppam and Jayashree Damodaran of Agaram foundation.

