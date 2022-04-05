Not activating countercyclical capital buffer: Reserve Bank of India

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Government releases buffer stock of onion to states to check price rise
India's GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Q3, estimated to rise 8.9% in FY22
-
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has decided not to activate the countercyclical capital buffer at this point in time as it is not required.
The framework on the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) was put in place by the Reserve Bank in terms of guidelines in February 2015 wherein, it was advised that the CCyB would be activated as and when the circumstances warranted and that the decision would normally be pre-announced.
The framework envisages the credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which may be used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators.
"Based on the review and empirical analysis of the CCyB indicators, it has been decided that it is not necessary to activate CCyB at this point in time," the central bank said in a statement.
The credit-to-GDP gap shall be the main indicator in the CCCB framework in India.
As per the RBI, the aim of the CCyB regime is two-fold.
Firstly, it requires banks to build up a buffer of capital in good times, which may be used to maintain the flow of credit to the real sector in difficult times.
Secondly, it achieves the broader macroprudential goal of restricting the banking sector from indiscriminate lending in periods of excess credit growth that have often been associated with the building up of system-wide risk.
In the backdrop of the 2008 global financial crisis, the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the overseeing body of the standards set by the Basel Committee, had envisaged the introduction of a framework on countercyclical capital measures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU