SAD asks Punjab govt to pay Rs 2.5k per acre to farmers to manage stubble

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' 'victory', Akali Dal had to bow before their doorstep: Cong
MSP hike for six rabi crops inadequate: Shiromani Akali Dal chief
President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to three farm Bills amid protests
Akali Dal holds protest against Cotton Corporation of India over low price
Can't give Rs 100 per quintal incentive to stop stubble burning: EPCA
-
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to release Rs 2,500 per acre to all paddy growers for managing paddy stubble.
In a statement here, Badal said the Congress-led government has not only refused to give compensation of Rs 100 per quintal to farmers for managing paddy stubble last year as mandated by the Supreme Court, it has not kept any provision in the state budget this year either to offer this compensation.
This speaks of the utter insensitivity of the state government which is using threats and even FIRs to force farmers to do its bidding but is not ready to facilitate them at all, Badal said in his statement.
The SAD demands the government clear last year's compensation backlog and release funds in advance to farmers this year on their undertakings to manage paddy stubble as per the apex court's directions, he added.
Badal said the apex court had clearly stipulated that the state should not wait for the Union government to come up with the compensation and should take measures to do the needful on its own.
After failing to offer compensation to farmers, the Congress government registered 1,700 cases against them for burning stubble last year, he said.
This year the Congress government is seeking to abrogate its responsibility to farmers by claiming that they can take machines needed to manage stubble from custom hiring centres free of cost, Badal said.
It is a known fact that these centres can manage only a fraction of the paddy stubble in the state, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU