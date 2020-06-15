Safe foot forward: Stepping out still an exercise in caution amid Covid-19

In a world before Covid-19, going to Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (known more popularly as MTR) in Bengaluru for a morning breakfast meant at least an hour’s wait, but a week after MTR opened for diners, the place is far from being at half capacity. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa dining out at MTR’s Lalbagh outlet on Saturday hasn’t done much to dispel fears.

Families and fitness enthusiasts, who’d pour in straight after gym for hot dosas served with tiny bowls of ghee, are yet to return. At MTR Indira Nagar, pre-lockdown Sundays would mean about 1,000 ...