Sardar Patel stood for his decisiveness during challenging times: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stood out for his decisiveness during challenging times and this was the trademark of his leadership

Dharmendra Pradhan | Sardar Patel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stood out for his decisiveness during challenging times and this was the trademark of his leadership.

Pradhan was addressing students who participated in a youth debate organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Patel, the country's first home minister.

It was because of Sardar Patel's efforts that over 500 princely states were merged with India and this "was not less than climbing the Himalayas up and down five times", the Union education minister said.

Hailing Patel's leadership, Pradhan said, he stood out for his "decisiveness during challenging times and that was the trademark of his leadership".

Speaking on the occasion Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Patel was the hero of public consciousness.

"His important contributions in shaping modern India shall always be remembered and his role in the making of a strong constitution is commendable. His life is an inspiration for all of us to dedicate ourselves to the cause of the nation," he said.

Before the competition began, leaders from several parties, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 13:36 IST

