JUST IN
SC to examine plea challenging decision to link electoral data with Aadhaar
SL President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse
PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil's presidential poll
Ultra-rich Indians seek residency in Portugal for better healthcare
The CCI's Google orders: How does it impact innovation for apps
Apple iPhone output may fall 30% as Covid curbs hit major China plant
Tamil Nadu fishermen to stage statewide protest against Navy firing
Scientists identify ultra-potent antibody that can offset Omicron variants
Morbi bridge collapse: Congress demands probe by retired SC or HC judge
Gujarat bridge collapse: There will be no laxity in relief ops, says PM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC to examine plea challenging decision to link electoral data with Aadhaar
Business Standard

Sardar Patel architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' vision: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying a country which had a great hero like Patel will never bow to terrorism, extremism

Topics
Sardar Patel | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying a country which had a great hero like Patel will never bow to terrorism, extremism, separatism and corruption.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering before flagging off the 'Run for Unity' organised on Patel's birth anniversary, observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

"A country which has a great hero like Sardar Patel cannot kneel in front of terrorism, extremists, separatists and the corrupt," the chief minister said.

"You must have seen that naxalism is coming to an end, Kashmir has come under the ambit of the Constitution of India and a new beginning has been made, and the north-eastern states, where extremism was at its peak earlier, are again taking steps for the unity of India," he said.

In an apparent jibe at the Congress but without naming it, Adityanath said that after Independence, some governments tried to forget Sardar Patel but now, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation is showing gratitude towards him.

"Sardar Patel, with his understanding, organisational ability and unflinching loyalty to the motherland, made all the princely states part of present-day India in a peaceful manner while tying the country in the thread of unity," he said.

"The architect of the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', which is being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," the chief minister added.

"Modi-ji is making continuous efforts to fulfil the dreams of Sardar Patel," Adityanath said.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said Patel played the most important role in thwarting the ill-designs that aimed at dividing the country after Independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sardar Patel

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 13:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU