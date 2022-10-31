PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil's presidential poll

-
ALSO READ
Brazil's ex-President Lula plans to fight deforestation if re-elected
Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on becoming Brazil's president again
Bolsonaro, Lula to face runoff vote in Brazil's presidential elections
Lula da Silva defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil's president again
Brazilians vote today in historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential elections in Brazil, and said he looked forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.
The PMO posted a tweet quoting Modi, "Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 12:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU