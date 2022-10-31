JUST IN
The CCI's Google orders: How does it impact innovation for apps
Apple iPhone output may fall 30% as Covid curbs hit major China plant
Tamil Nadu fishermen to stage statewide protest against Navy firing
Scientists identify ultra-potent antibody that can offset Omicron variants
Morbi bridge collapse: Congress demands probe by retired SC or HC judge
Gujarat bridge collapse: There will be no laxity in relief ops, says PM
Enemies trying to break India's unity, we need to stand firm: PM Modi
Delhi air in 'very poor' category, city records min temp of 15 deg C
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India: Rahul Gandhi
Chhath celebrated with fervour in Jharkhand, CM offers prayers in Ranchi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Ultra-rich Indians seek residency in Portugal for better healthcare
SL President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse
Business Standard

PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil's presidential poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential elections in Brazil, and said he looked forward to working closely together

Topics
Narendra Modi | Lula Da Silva

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential elections in Brazil, and said he looked forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.

The PMO posted a tweet quoting Modi, "Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 12:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU