Sasikala, aide of late TN CM Jayalalitha, may be released in Jan 2021

V. K. Sasikala, close aide of Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, is likely to be released from Karnataka jail on January 27, 2021, according to the Bangalore Central Prison. Sasikala and two of her relatives - Illavarasi and Sudhakaran - were jailed, in February 2017, after the overruled the Karnataka High Court’s judgment acquitting former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Responding to a query under the (RTI) Act, the Bangalore Central Prison on September 11, 2020 said: “….as per Convict prisoner number 9234 “probable date of release” is January 27, 2021 provided in-default fine amount is paid as awarded by the Hon’ble Court.”

“Further her “probable date of release” would be February 27, 2022 if the fine is not paid,” said in the RTI.

Apart from a four year jail term, the court had levied a fine of Rs.10 crore.

The Public Information Officer and Superintendent also said the probable date of release would vary if Sasikala utilises the parole facility.