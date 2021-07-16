Satyendar Jain directs DJB officials to resolve waterlogging without delay

-
Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to resolve all issues related to waterlogging in the city without any delay.
He instructed officials to ensure that all sewer lines in the city work properly.
"It is the duty of DJB officials to address every issue related to waterlogging and sewer blockage in different parts of Delhi. In case any blockage arises due to excessive rains, pumps should be used to extract excess rainwater," a statement quoted Jain as saying.
He also directed officials to ensure that the GPS tracking system fitted in the DJB's water tankers gets activated immediately.
"Officials should closely monitor and track the movement of the tankers to prevent any kind of water theft," he said.
