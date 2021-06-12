SC asks states, UTs to implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme

-
The Supreme Court Friday said states and Union territories must implement "one nation, one ration card" (ONORC) scheme as it allows migrant workers to get ration at the place of their work in other states as well where their ration cards are not registered.
The court also took strong note of the delay in development of a software meant to register workers of unorganized sector to create a national database and posed queries to the Centre as to how the benefit of free food grain till November this year under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna' would reach to migrant labourers having no ration cards.
A vacation Bench also reserved its verdict on a fresh application seeking directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers, transport facilities and other welfare measures for the migrant workers on grounds that they are in dire need for help as the crisis is bigger this time.
The bench asked the Centre, the petitioner activists and the states to file written notes in the matter.
