SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously

-
ALSO READ
Bengal speaker to decide on plea seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy: SC
TMC's Mukul Roy again says BJP will win by-poll; kicks up fresh row
TMC leader Mukul Roy appointed PAC head in West Bengal Assembly
Centre withdraws Z-category VIP security cover of MLA Mukul Roy
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
-
The Supreme Court on Monday told the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to expeditiously decide on the petition seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy after his defection from BJP to TMC.
A bench of justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.V. Nagarathna adjourned the matter to the third week of January. The bench orally expressed concern over delay in taking decisions on disqualification of defecting legislators under the anti-defection laws. The top court was informed that the Speaker has fixed the next hearing on the disqualification petition on December 21.
At the beginning of the hearing, the bench asked the West Bengal government counsel whether the high court passed any order on October 7. The counsel informed the top court that it adjourned the matter on account of plea in the Supreme Court.
The bench noted that there are so many cases where there is delay by the Speaker, and the court is often told to stay away and allow the Speaker to decide.
The top court was hearing petitions, which included a petition by the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, challenging the Calcutta High Court order asking him to consider Roy's disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. In September, the high court had asked the Speaker to decide on disqualification of Roy by October 7 or it would itself take a call on the matter. The high court had passed this order on a plea filed by BJP MLA Ambika Roy.
In the plea, Ambika Roy had challenged Mukul Roy's appointment as assembly's PAC (Public Accounts Committee) chairman, a post which is reserved for the Opposition leader. Roy joined the BJP in 2017, but left it for TMC on June 11.
--IANS
ss/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU