Business Standard

SC ban on barium likely to take the spark off Sivakasi firework units

Key items not being produced is likely to further bring it down, say local industry sources

Topics
Sivakasi | Firecrackers | Sivakasi fireworks

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Sivakasi
Sivakasi, which makes over 90 per cent of the fireworks in India, have stopped the production of phuljhari, rolling chakri, and anar (flowerpot) following SC’s ban on barium | PHOTO: SHINE JACOB

Fireworks of your childhood days — the traditional phuljhari (sparkler), the rolling chakri (ground spinner), which shoots out colourful sparks, and anar (flowerpot), which displays flames and soundless twinkling stars — may be a thing of the past.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 23:53 IST

