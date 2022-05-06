SC Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as Judges in HCs

-
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre 15 names of judicial officers and advocates for appointment as Judges in the High Courts of Delhi, Patna, and Andhra Pradesh.
In three separate Collegium resolutions, uploaded on Friday on the Supreme Court website, seven practicing advocates have been recommended for appointment as judges in the Delhi high court.
Similarly, the Patna High Court is also set to get seven judges who will be elevated from the lower judiciary.
One advocate will be made a judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court if the Centre agrees to the recommendation.
The lawyers whose names have been proposed for Delhi High Court are -- Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee.
The Delhi High Court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.
In another decision, the Collegium in its meeting held on May 4, 2022, also approved the proposal for the elevation of the seven Judicial Officers as Judges in the Patna High Court.
The name of the judicial officers includes --Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
Besides this, the Collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik as Judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.
