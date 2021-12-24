CJI N Ramana stresses on respecting mother, mother tongue and motherland

-
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday presented the Dr Ramineni Foundation's awards to vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's MD Krishna Ella and several others for their meritorious services.
Speaking at the awards function late Thursday night, CJI Ramana said there is a tendency among Telugu speaking people to underestimate fellow Telugus in spite of one's great achievements.
Such a practice or 'slavish mentality' should be discarded, he said.
He lauded Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the efforts of the company in bringing out the COVID-19 vaccine.
While various studies stated that the indigenously-made Covaxin is effective, including against new variants, many criticised it because it was made in the country, he said.
Some had complained to WHO against it.
On one hand, some foreign companies worked against the Indian vaccine, many in the country sought to see that the vaccine does not get recognition, he claimed.
There is a need to highlight the greatness of fellow Telugus.
He stressed on continuing the tradition of respecting mother, mother tongue and motherland and called for efforts to promote the Telugu language.
The awardees included Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, NABARD Chairman G R Chintala, veteran Telugu film comedian Brahmanandam, noted Telugu actress and anchor Suma Kanakala. Founded in the United States in 1995 by late Dr Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary, Dr Ramineni Foundation works for promoting Indian culture and heritage, besides others.
