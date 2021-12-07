SC defers hearing on plea against road blockade by protesting farmers

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on a petition filed by a Noida resident against the blockade of roads at the Delhi-NCR border by farmers protesting against the three farms laws which have now been repealed.
A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh posted the matter for hearing in January after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the matter be adjourned given "the changed circumstances."
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, did not oppose the submission of the Solicitor General.
"In view of certain recent developments, it is jointly requested that the matter may be deferred. List on January 11, 2022," the bench said.
The farmers are protesting against the passage of three laws-Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.
Parliament on November 29 had passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession.
The apex court had earlier said that farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely even as the farmer unions and government embroiled themselves in a blame game.
The apex court had earlier wondered how can highways be blocked perpetually, while referring to road blockades by farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws passed last year, and said it is the executive's duty to implement the law laid down by the court.
The top court had allowed the Centre to file a formal application to make farmer unions party to the plea seeking opening of road blockade at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at UP Gate here.
The top court was hearing a plea of a NOIDA resident Monicca Agrawaal, who has sought removal of blockade saying that earlier it took 20 minutes to reach Delhi and now it is taking over two hours and people of the area are facing hardships due to protests at the UP Gate on Delhi border.
On August 23, the top court had said that the Centre and Delhi's neighbouring states should find a solution to road blockades on the national capital's borders due to farmers' protests.
