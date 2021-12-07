Police detain Surjewala, Selja, Vivek Bansal during Panchkula protest

-
ALSO READ
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Police lathicharge protesting farmers near Karnal; 10 injured
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
EC to deploy 52 companies of central forces for West Bengal bypolls
Congress demands JPC probe into Rafale deal, says France has ordered probe
-
Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Vivek Bansal, among other party leaders, were briefly detained in Panchkula while holding a demonstration against alleged corruption in the recruitment of dental surgeons.
The Congress leaders were detained by police as they sought to gherao the Haryana Public Service Commission office in protest against the alleged corruption in the recruitment.
Police took the leaders to the Panchkula police lines from where they were let off later.
Haryana Congress president Selja later told reporters in Panchkula that police had briefly detained them.
Commenting on the alleged scam, she said, We have been right from the beginning saying that such a scam is not possible without the patronage of those at the helm. This is why we have demanded a high court-monitored independent probe so that truth comes out.
Bansal, who is party's in-charge for Haryana affairs, alleged the BJP-JJP government is playing with the future of youths in the state.
We want an independent probe so that the truth comes out, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU