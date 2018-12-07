JUST IN
Sabarimala: SC rejects Kerala govt's plea against monitoring committee
SC dismisses PIL against FM Arun Jaitley over RBI reserve; fines advocate

Advocate Sharma had accused the Finance Minister of plundering the capital reserve of the RBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL raising allegations against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley relating to capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India.

The apex court also imposes a cost of Rs 50,000 on advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the public interest litigation (PIL).

"We find no reason whatsoever to entertain this PIL," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justcie S K Kaul said.

Sharma had accused the Finance Minister of plundering the capital reserve of the RBI.

The bench also directed the apex court registry not to allow Sharma to file any PIL till he deposits Rs 50,000.
First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 11:55 IST

