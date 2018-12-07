SC dismisses PIL against FM Arun Jaitley over RBI reserve; fines advocate

The on Friday dismissed a PIL raising allegations against Finance Minister relating to of the

The apex court also imposes a cost of Rs 50,000 on advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the public interest litigation (PIL).

"We find no reason whatsoever to entertain this PIL," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justcie S K Kaul said.

Sharma had accused the Finance Minister of plundering the of the

The bench also directed the apex court registry not to allow Sharma to file any PIL till he deposits Rs 50,000.