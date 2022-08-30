SC judge expresses displeasure over WhatsApp messages sent on his phone

-
ALSO READ
FIR lodged against some people for hate messages on social media in Delhi
You may soon get to keep disappearing Whatsapp messages after they are dead
After SC intervention, Patna HC recalls suspension of POCSO judge
WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently
CJI U U Lalit intends to focus on 3 areas, including listing of cases in SC
-
Supreme Court judge Justice S K Kaul on Tuesday expressed displeasure over some investors, who were allegedly duped by a company, sending WhatsApp messages to him and warned he will take a "serious view" and recuse himself from hearing the matter if they don't stop doing it.
Justice Kaul, who heads the bench which is hearing the case where a firm is accused of collecting Rs 5,600 crore as deposit from the investors, had in February this year also said he does not want to receive WhatsApp messages about the case from the litigants.
"You communicate with them (investors). I will take a serious view. They keep violating what I have been saying earlier," Justice Kaul, who along with Justice A S Oka comprises the bench, told the lawyer appearing for the investors.
"My mobile is not meant for WhatsApp... I will just send the proceeding off…. I had mentioned earlier, I did not take any action," Justice Kaul said, adding, "please stop doing this otherwise I will recuse myself… Do not try this".
In its February 9 order, the apex court had asked some of the investors to desist from sending messages to judges.
"In the end we may express some concern about the endeavours of some investors in addressing communications to judges or endeavouring to send messages through WhatsApp. We appreciate their concern but that is not the method for seeking redressal.
We therefore call upon them to desist from doing so," the court had noted in its order.
During the hearing, the bench was told that one of the respondents has circulated a letter seeking adjournment.
The apex court posted the matter for further hearing on November 10.
The firm is accused of duping investors after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 21:21 IST