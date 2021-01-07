SC notice to Rajasthan speaker over merger of BSP MLAs with Congress

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot says it will be victory of truth in Rajasthan Assembly
BSP issues whip to Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Cong in Assembly session
Rajasthan govt to send revised proposal to Governor for Assembly session
Rajasthan political crisis: SC allows Assembly Speaker to withdraw appeal
BSP MLAs joining Congress in Rajasthan: SC to hear pleas on January 7
-
The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and others on two separate pleas against the merger of all six BSP MLAs into the ruling Congress legislature party in the state.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar have filed separate appeals against an order of the Rajasthan High Court which asked the Speaker to decide within three months a disqualification petition against all the six BSP MLAs 'merging' with the ruling Congress party.
A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and K M Joseph, in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, also issued notices to the Assembly secretary and all the six MlAs who defected and merged with the Congress.
The merger was a boost to Ashok Gehlot-led state government as the tally of the Congress increased to over 100 in the house of 200 MLAs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU