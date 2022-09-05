SC provides relief to Adani Ports in connection with bidding process

The on Monday said can participate in tenders floated by "public bodies", giving relief to India’s largest port developer and operator.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari said an order that upheld the termination of an agreement between the private company and the Vishakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) will not deter from participating in future public bids.

Adani was disqualified from bidding for upgrading the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority container terminal in Navi Mumbai, being rejected based on a clause in the JNPA tender.

The clause said that disqualification/termination of a contract with a public entity in the last three years would automatically disqualify a bidding party to participate in future tenders. JNPA cited this clause to say that VPT’s contract termination automatically disqualified from participating in the JNPA bid in Mumbai.

Rejecting the argument, the said: "The disqualification arising from termination of tender by VPT shall not bar or act as disqualification for the Petitioner for future tenders floated by public bodies. Since the disqualification clause was not challenged before the High Court, the petitioner shall be at liberty to challenge the same afresh before the ."

Adani Ports had challenged before the apex court a judgment of the Bombay High Court, which imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh while dismissing the company's plea against disqualification for the JNPA contract.

JNPA had issued an invitation asking parties to participate in the bid for the operation and maintenance of their container terminal in for 30 years. Before bidding started, JNPA’s board came across an order upholding the termination of a concession agreement by VPT.

JNPA’s board sent a notice to the port company asking them why it should not be disqualified from bidding. Adani requested for a "without prejudice" participation in the bid.

However, the board told Adani Ports on May 2 that it was disqualified from the tender process. Adani then moved the Bombay High Court, which did not rule in its favour and the port company then moved the on June 28.