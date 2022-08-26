SC raises annual iron ore production limit for 3 districts in Karnataka

-
-
The Supreme Court on Friday raised the annual iron ore production limit for Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana raised the annual iron ore production limit from 7 MMT to 15 MMT for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.
For Ballari, it raised the limit from 28 MMT to 35 MMT a year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 14:05 IST