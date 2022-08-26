JUST IN
Business Standard

SC raises annual iron ore production limit for 3 districts in Karnataka

For Ballari, it raised the limit from 28 MMT to 35 MMT a year

Topics
Karnataka | Mining industry | Iron ore production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

iron ore, mining, steel, iron, mines, metals
SC raises annual iron ore production limit for 3 districts.

The Supreme Court on Friday raised the annual iron ore production limit for Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana raised the annual iron ore production limit from 7 MMT to 15 MMT for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.

For Ballari, it raised the limit from 28 MMT to 35 MMT a year.

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 14:05 IST

