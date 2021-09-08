SC recommends 10 judges for Karnataka HC, two for Kerala HC

The Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of 10 additional judges of the High Court and two additional judges of the as permanent judges.

According to a statement published on the top court website, the collegium, on September 7, approved the proposal for appointment of following additional judges of the as permanent judges: Justice M.R. Anitha and Justice K. Nair Haripal.

The collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of following additional judges of the High Court as permanent judges: Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, Justice M. Ganeshaiah Uma, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Justice Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai, and Justice P. Krishna Bhat.

In a separate statement, the top court collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of following additional judges of the High Court as permanent judges: Justice Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Justice Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh, Justice Ravi Venkappa Hosmani, and Justice Savanur Vishwajith Shetty.

--IANS

ss/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)