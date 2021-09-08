Money laundering: HC declines urgent hearing on plea by Deepak Kochhar

-
ALSO READ
ED submits charges against Chanda Kochhar, other in money laundering case
ICICI-Videocon PMLA case: Bombay HC grants bail to Deepak Kochhar
Deepak Kochhar's NuPower Renewables blames bank loan default on MSEDCL
Malta placed on global money laundering watchdog's grey list for monitoring
FATF review of India's anti-money laundering postponed to 2022 due to Covid
-
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to take up for urgent hearing a plea filed by Deepak Kochhar, businessman and husband of former Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, seeking to quash proceedings initiated against him by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.
Deepak Kochchar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September last year, had sought urgent hearing in his plea claiming the trial court is likely to frame charges against him on October 1. Justice S K Shinde, however, noted that he was not inclined to take up the plea for hearing on an urgent basis. "What is so urgent about this matter? Why should I give priority to this matter? Let the trial court frame charges. Should I hear matters only because the trial court will proceed? Every matter is like that. I am not inclined," Justice Shinde said. The court posted the plea for hearing on September 22. Deepak Kochhar has challenged an order of a special court hearing cases filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in which process (notice/summons) was issued based on a prosecution complaint (akin to a chargesheet) as well as all consequential proceedings arising from the same. The businessman has claimed that in 2020, the statutory adjudicating authority under the PMLA had clearly stated that the said property was not proceeds of crime. However, the ED had suppressed the fact before the special court and got an order in their favour, he has claimed. In light of this, Kochhar has sought quashing of the PMLA court order.
The alleged money laundering case being investigated by the ED related to siphoning off six high-value loans from ICICI Bank to various companies of Videocon Industries Ltd.
According to the ED, the alleged siphoning off is to the tune of Rs 300 crores. The ED has alleged that Rs 64 crore, out of Rs 300 crore loan sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics, was transferred to another firm, Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the loan disbursement. NRPL was earlier known as Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) and is owned by Deepak Kochhar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU