JUST IN
Mangaluru Dasara celebrations to begin from Sept 26 at Gokarnanatha temple
CBI might quiz CA of TMC's Anubrata Mondal again in cattle smuggling case
Governor cannot reject, withhold bills indefinitely, says Kerala govt
Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi dies at 61 due to cardiac failure
Govt begins sale of erstwhile national carrier Air India's 2 subsidiaries
Gujarat gears up for 36th National Games with 36 sporting events
Dry weather to remain in J-K for next 24 hours; minimum temp at 8 degrees C
Kerala Governor to meet media at Raj Bhavan amid clashes with LDF govt
Bombay HC to pass order on professor Hany Babu's bail plea in Elgar case
5 cops injured as miscreants pelt stones during patrol in Bihar's Siwan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mangaluru Dasara celebrations to begin from Sept 26 at Gokarnanatha temple
MP: CM orders Rs 1 cr to kin of soldier killed in Tripura terror attack
Business Standard

SC refers to 5-judge bench on 'mitigating circumstances' in Death Penalty

Supreme Court referred to a five-judge Constitution bench a suo motu plea on framing of guidelines on how and when potential mitigating circumstances be considered in death penalty cases

Topics
Supreme Court | death penalty

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench a suo motu plea on framing of guidelines on how and when potential mitigating circumstances be considered by courts during trial in cases which entail the death penalty as the maximum punishment.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said it was of the opinion that this matter required a hearing by a larger bench to have clarity and uniform approach as to when an accused, facing death penalty as maximum sentence, is required to be heard with regard to mitigating circumstances.

Let matter be placed before the CJI for orders in this regard, Justice S Ravindra Bhat said while pronouncing the verdict.

A death sentence is irreversible and every opportunity should be given to the accused for consideration of mitigating circumstances so that the court concludes that capital punishment is not warranted, the bench had observed while reserving its verdict on August 17.

The top court had taken note of the issue, saying there was an urgent need to ensure that mitigating circumstances for conviction of offences that carry the possibility of a death sentence are considered at the trial stage.

The case was titled as Framing Guidelines Regarding Potential Mitigating Circumstances to be Considered While Imposing Death Sentences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 13:30 IST

`