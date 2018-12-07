Gadkari collapses at Maharashtra function, BJP says his condition 'stable'

-
Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari fainted and collapsed during a function in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, on Friday.
The incident occurred when he was standing with other dignitaries for the National Anthem at the convocation function of the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV) Agricultural University.
Gadkari started feeling uneasy, lost his balance and collapsed on the dais. Maharashtra Governor C V Rao and some others rushed to prevent him from falling.
He was examined by a team of medicos and his condition was described as "stable" by Bharatiya Janata Party colleagues.
