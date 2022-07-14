Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over pay, regularisation

-
ALSO READ
Services of 35,000 contractual employees to be regularised: Punjab CM
Mizoram's Covid tally crosses 2-lakh mark, positivity rate at 23.56%
Mizoram reports two more Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Mizoram reports 23% Covid positivity rate, new cases at over two-month high
Mizoram logs 61 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 24.11%
-
Mizoram is currently facing a manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due to an indefinite strike called by contractual healthcare workers, sources said.
Over 2,000 health staff have stayed off their work since Monday, demanding several benefits, including regularisation, regular pay, medical reimbursement and transfer allowance. The National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram (NEUM) said the strike, which was scheduled to be called off on Wednesday, would continue indefinitely after a meeting with officials a day ago ended in a deadlock. NEUM president Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar told PTI that the union was willing to call off the mass casual leave if the government agreed to meet at least two of its demands. Many of the 2,000 healthcare workers have been employed on contractual basis for more than 20 years, Hauhnar said, urging the government to take measures for the regularisation of the employees at least in a phased manner. He underlined that the healthcare employees were paid very irregularly for the past 10 years due to unknown reasons, especially when the state stopped receiving direct central funding.
Health department officials could not be contacted for comments. The government had directed all authorities on Wednesday to ensure that the health workers resume their duty from Thursday. On July 8, it had also banned strikes by them under the Mizoram Essential Service Maintenance Act. In July last year, the NEUM had also staged mass casual leave, which was called off after three days following assurance from the state government to constitute a study group to assess the problems of the healthcare workers. The union leader pointed out that the government did nothing to meet their demands and the report was neither tabled at the cabinet meeting even as a year had already passed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU