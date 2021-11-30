SC stays FIR filed against YES Bank by Subhash Chandra in Dish TV case

-
ALSO READ
Battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank likely to escalate
Dish TV shares rise 13% on lenders' move to change management
YES Bank seeks removal of Jawahar Goel, 4 others from Dish TV board
Zee founder Subhash Chandra settles 91.2% of debt with 43 lenders
I will not let Invesco take over Zee illegally, says Subhash Chandra
-
The Supreme Court has stayed the first information report filed with the Uttar Pradesh police by Essel group founder Subhash Chandra against YES Bank, and officials of Videocon D2H. As part of its investigation, the UP police had frozen the voting rights on YES Bank's stake held in Dish TV India.
The SC said it would not permit police officers sitting in Gautam Buddh Nagar to freeze voting rights of YES Bank's stake in Dish TV India. Dish TV announced last night that it has postponed it's annual general meeting, scheduled for today, by a month.
The SC said the UP police had frozen YES Bank's voting rights which even company law tribunals had not done. This will only lead to lawlessness in the country, the court said.
The SC said the freeze on voting rights amounted to short-circuiting of judicial orders by using the police. "We can't allow this. Using the criminal law process to achieve results in civil proceedings will be dangerous. We have to look at the overall consequence," the SC said and issued notices to all the parties.
YES Bank had acquired a 24.5 per cent stake in Dish TV after its promoters failed to repay their debt and banks invoked the pledged shares. In September last year, the founder of Essel group, Subhash Chandra, filed a police complaint against the bank and its former management led by Rana Kapoor accusing them of fraud while brokering a merger transaction between Videocon D2H and Dish TV India. The matter is under investigation by the police.
The lender moved the highest court after the Allahabad High Court dismissed its petition on Thursday to quash the FIR filed by Chandra with the Uttar Pradesh police.
As part of its investigation, the Crime Branch, Gautam Buddh Nagar police had frozen the voting rights on the stake held by YES Bank in Dish TV.
YES Bank wants to replace the current board of Dish TV with its own nominees as the lender is of the opinion that the board is siding with the Chandra family – whose stake in the company has decreased to 6 per cent. .
YES Bank and Dish TV India did not comment on the matter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU