Business Standard

6 arrested in Delhi for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi

As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao"

Topics
Narendra Modi | Delhi | Arrest

ANI 

arrested, jailed, police custody
Representative Image

More than 100 FIRs have been registered and six people have been arrested in connection with objectionable posters, including those with derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, across the national capital.

Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters. The Delhi Police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

The Special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 09:36 IST

