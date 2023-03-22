JUST IN
BS VI phase 2: Hyundai joins peers, bids farewell to diesel engine sedans
Ola to raise $300 mn to fund expansion of scooter, and battery cell plants
Mahindra to raise up to $1.3 billion for its electric vehicle unit: Report
CCI to set up in-house digital mkt data unit for regulating tech platforms
How Vartika Shukla, the first female leader at EIL, is plotting change
Manmeet K Nanda appointed new managing director & CEO of Invest India
Ola Electric to raise $300 mn for expansion plans to meet corporate needs
Srei promoters dispute insolvency proceedings; next hearing on March 31
Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra
Power Finance Corp board approves plans to raise Rs 80,000 cr in FY24
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BS VI phase 2: Hyundai joins peers, bids farewell to diesel engine sedans
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian airports' revenues to rise 26% to $3.9 bn next fiscal year: CAPA

"India is forecast to see domestic airport pax rise to 700 million passengers, and international airport pax to 160 million passengers by FY2030," CAPA India said

Topics
Indian airports | CAPA | Air passenger traffic

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Indian airport operators are projected to report 26 per cent rise in revenues at USD 3.9 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Wednesday.

For 2023-24, air passenger traffic, including domestic and international, is expected to be 395 million, it said while presenting the outlook for the airports.

Out of the total, domestic air passengers will rise to 320 million from 275 million this fiscal. During this period, the international air passenger count will increase to 75 million from 58 million.

"India is forecast to see domestic airport pax rise to 700 million passengers, and international airport pax to 160 million passengers by FY2030," CAPA India said.

It said Indian airports' revenue of USD 3.9 billion (Rs 32,390 crore) in the next fiscal will be 26 per cent higher than anticipated in 2022-23.

The outlook was presented at the CAPA India aviation summit here.

Stefano Barconi, Director General of ACI Asia Pacific, said airports' health was affected significantly amid the pandemic and that air passenger traffic is still in recovery mode.

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific represents more than 600 airports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian airports

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 11:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.