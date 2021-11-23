SC to hear contempt plea of TMC over law, order situation in Tripura today

The on Tuesday will hear a contempt plea of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in is "worsening" by the day, ahead of civic body elections in the state.

The had agreed to hear the plea on Monday.

The Court had earlier asked Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner.

Tensions in increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

TMC earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik on Monday alleged that more than a thousand people from West Bengal were brought in Tripura, by TMC, to create unrest in the state.

"What is the situation in Bengal. BJP Karyakartas are spending their days in uncertainty in Bengal after the Trinamool Congress once again came to power. Lakhs of people could not return to their houses after the assembly elections ended in the state. The modesty of many women BJP supporters had been outraged by the goons of Trinamool," she told ANI.

Bhoumik also accused poll strategist Prashant Kishore-led IPAC of spreading fake and fabricated information and videos that are against the interest of the people of the state.

BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in Tripura where the latter is attempting to set its foothold challenging the ruling government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

On Monday, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Monday. Before heading to Delhi, she had said, "I am going to express my solidarity with them (TMC MPs sitting on protest in Delhi)."

