Tripura aware of Mamata's appeasement politics, won't accept TMC: Sonkar

Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party state in-charge Vinod Sonkar on Sunday said that people of neither accepted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the previous elections not are they going to accept it now as they are well-aware of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's model of "appeasement "

"The TMC had tried earlier also to make some difference here. In 2018 and other elections the party contested but failed to win. People of know about Mamata Banerjee's appeasement People of Tripura, by and large, are not going to accept TMC this time as well," said Vinod Sonkar.

On the TMC's day-long protests led by Abhishek Banerjee, he said, "In a democracy, all have equal chances to express their views. But, while doing so they should also think of others. If due to some Dharna, a large section of people is going to get affected, then the government needs to take steps for the safety of the public".

Commenting on the reports of internal fighting within the party ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, Sonkar said, "No internal strife exists in the BJP. This is a party of Karyakartas so they have all the right to speak out if they feel anything should be done on an issue. The workers believe that the party will listen to their issues and there is nothing wrong. The party is strong and united in the state."

Tripura is also scheduled to hold civic polls of 20 urban local bodies on November 25.

"The performance of Biplab Kumar Deb government in Tripura is very good. Apart from that, Narendra Modi is also working for the development of the whole country as well as Tripura. Many long-pending issues have been resolved under this regime and we are confident that the party will perform extremely well in the next elections, " Sonkar said while commenting on the upcoming local body elections.

