Tripura violence: False case against Saayoni Ghosh, says Sushmita Dev

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Monday said that a false case has been lodged against the party's Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh and alleged that the law and order situation is not a priority for the Tripura government.
"They vandalized the Police Station and attacked us twice yesterday. The DGP and IGP are not available on phone. Apparently, the DGP is in some conference with the Prime Minister, whereas his state is in chaos. Clearly, the law and order situation is not a priority for the government," said the TMC leader.
She further alleged that TMC party workers had been beaten up and cars were vandalized.
"Our workers have been beaten, our cars have been damaged. There is a false case against Saayoni Ghosh and we expect protection from the Tripura police," she added.
Earlier on Sunday, Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly spreading ruckus during a public meeting of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.
"We have registered a case under sections 307, 153 of Indian Penal Code," said BJ Reddy, Addl SP (Urban), West Tripura.
Meanwhile, a total of 16 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday.
They have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality in Tripura.
Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.
