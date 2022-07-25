SC to hear plea challenging HC order granting parole to life convict

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC orders release of convict after 31 years
Man who attacked Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru was a murder convict: Police
Persuade litigants to opt for ADR mechanisms: CJI to district judiciary
SC to hear plea against Allahabad HC's verdict on Gyanvapi mosque survey
SC to hear fresh plea against event Resolution for "Hindu Rashtra" on May 9
-
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court order which granted parole to a man serving life jail terms for progeny.
A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India agreed to list the plea next week.
A counsel mentioned before the apex court that the HC's order has opened floodgates and many convicts are applying for parole on this ground. The lawyer said that this is not a valid ground for granting permission for parole.
In April this year, the Rajasthan High Court ordered the release of a man for 15 days on parole.
The HC's order came on the convict's wife's plea asserting her "right of progeny" and seeking her husband's release. The HC said that denial to the convict-prisoner to perform conjugal relationship with his wife more particularly for the purpose of progeny would adversely affect the rights of his wife.
The HC had cited various religious scriptures while allowing the plea and said that the right to have a progeny also finds mention in the religious scriptures in the literature available on various sites.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU