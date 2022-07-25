Congress calls meet ahead of Sonia Gandhi's second appearance at ED

A day ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance at the office here, the on Monday has called a meeting of the party leaders to prepare for protests. The party has asked its workers to hold a peaceful 'satyagraha'.

The meeting will be held in the evening and leaders have been asked to attend to discuss strategy on the issue.

Last week the held protests when was summoned to the ED. MPs protested in the Parliament premises and later tried to march to the ED office but were detained and later released.

The (ED) has again summoned on Tuesday (July 26) after questioning her for three hours in connection with the Herald case on Thursday. The Congress interim president was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who stayed at the ED headquarters till the time the questioning ended.

The members of Youth Congress had stopped several trains at the Shivaji Bridge railway station to protest against the questioning of their party president by the (ED).

The protesters had raised slogans against the Central government and the financial probe agency ED for allegedly targeting the members of the opposition and muzzling their voice.

"This is a symbolic demonstration against the dictatorship which is constantly bent on crushing the Constitution and democracy," the Youth Congress said.

