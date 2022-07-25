Congress calls meet ahead of Sonia Gandhi's second appearance at ED

-
ALSO READ
Majority in G-23 are not averse to Sonia Gandh's leadership
Help those affected in Assam flood: Rahul Gandhi to party workers, leaders
Congress dissenters to hold dinner meeting at Kapil Sibal's residence today
PM's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' is now turning into 'Grahasti Sarvnaash Tax': Rahul
TMC leaders hold protest against price hike in Parliament complex
-
A day ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance at the Enforcement Directorate office here, the Congress on Monday has called a meeting of the party leaders to prepare for protests. The party has asked its workers to hold a peaceful 'satyagraha'.
The meeting will be held in the evening and leaders have been asked to attend to discuss strategy on the issue.
Last week the Congress held protests when Sonia Gandhi was summoned to the ED. Congress MPs protested in the Parliament premises and later tried to march to the ED office but were detained and later released.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday (July 26) after questioning her for three hours in connection with the National Herald case on Thursday. The Congress interim president was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who stayed at the ED headquarters till the time the questioning ended.
The members of Youth Congress had stopped several trains at the Shivaji Bridge railway station to protest against the questioning of their party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The protesters had raised slogans against the Central government and the financial probe agency ED for allegedly targeting the members of the opposition and muzzling their voice.
"This is a symbolic demonstration against the dictatorship which is constantly bent on crushing the Constitution and democracy," the Youth Congress said.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU