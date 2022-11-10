JUST IN
GST evasion of Rs 55,575 cr detected in last 2 years, 719 persons arrested
Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Crypto genius' who lost $14.5 billion in a single day
PM Modi to inaugurate glitzy Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport on Friday
Delhi pollution: AQI slides, still at 'lower end of very poor' category
What is the Mangrove Alliance for Climate?
16 Indian sailors detained by Guinea Navy: Families appeal for safe return
India reports 1,016 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 13,187
Uttar Pradesh to host Khelo India National University games in 2023-24
Former Congress leader from Himachal joins BJP ahead of assembly election
Old pension scheme emerges as key issue in Himachal Pradesh polls
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Why are we getting mixed signals from India's job market?
Business Standard

SC to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case on Friday

A bench headed by Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees, and said the order granting protection was expiring on Nov 12

Topics
Supreme Court | Uttar Pradesh | Communal riots

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow, the CJI said

The Supreme Court agreed to set up a bench on Friday to hear the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees, and said the order granting protection was expiring on November 12.

We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow, the CJI said.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 11:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU